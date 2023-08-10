Biden will ask Congress for $13B to support Ukraine, $12B for disaster fund, an AP source says

President Joe Biden on Thursday will ask Congress to provide more than USD 13 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, another massive infusion of cash as the Russian invasion wears on and Ukraine pushes a counteroffensive against the Kremlin's deeply entrenched forces, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The last such request from the White House, made in November, was met and then some — Congress approved more than what Biden had requested. But there's a different dynamic this time. A political divide on the issue has grown, with the GOP-led House facing enormous pressure to demonstrate support for the party's leader Donald Trump, who has been very skeptical of the war. And American support for the effort has been slowly softening. The White House also is expected to ask for USD 12 billion to replenish federal disaster funds, according to the person, who was not authorised to speak publicly about a request that had not yet been made public and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The emerging package also is likely to be bolstered with funds for other domestic needs, which could provide a way to draw in broader political support from Republicans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)