FGN38 UK-INDIA-LD ARMYCHIEF India important partner to champion rules-based order, says UK at Army Chiefs ceremonial welcome London The UK said it sees India as an important partner in the shared goal of championing the rules-based international order as it accorded a ceremonial welcome to Army Chief General Manoj Pande here on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 22:01 IST
**** FGN45 PAK-LDALL ASSEMBLY **** Pakistan's National Assembly dissolved; PM Sharif holds talks with Oppn leader for caretaker premier Islamabad: Pakistan President Arif Alvi formally dissolved the National Assembly three days ahead of its mandated period following which outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks with the Leader of the Opposition on Thursday over the nomination for a caretaker premier to conduct the general elections later this year. By Sajjad Hussain **** FGN46 LANKA-WICKREMESINGHE-RCEP **** Sri Lanka to join RCEP trade bloc: President Wickremesinghe Colombo: President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Thursday that Sri Lanka seeks to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade bloc comprising major economies like China and Japan as the country strives to rebuild its crisis-hit economy. **** FGN38 UK-INDIA-LD ARMYCHIEF **** India important partner to champion rules-based order, says UK at Army Chief's ceremonial welcome London: The UK said it sees India as an important partner in the shared goal of championing the rules-based international order as it accorded a ceremonial welcome to Army Chief General Manoj Pande here on Thursday. By Aditi Khanna ****

