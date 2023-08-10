No power on earth can stop TDP’s victory in forthcoming elections: Naidu

No power on earth can stop TDP's victory in the forthcoming elections, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday at Kothur village in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district.

He claimed that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is losing support among people and predicted that he will ''certainly be defeated''.

"If the TDP is back in power, the state will get investments and industries, resulting in large-scale employment," Naidu said, addressing a public rally at Kothur as part of the 'Yudha Bheri' programme.

He embarked on the 'Yudha Bheri' yatra to expose the alleged failure of the YSRCP government in completing irrigation projects.

The TDP supremo promised that on returning to power, his government would generate 20 lakh jobs for youth under Yuva Galam scheme and also pay Rs 3,000 per month to unemployed persons till they get a job. Naidu called on the youth to support him and leave their future in his hands.

