QUOTES-Reaction to killing of Ecuador presidential candidate Villavicencio

The following are reactions to the assassination of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio on Wednesday.

ECUADOREAN PRESIDENT GUILLERMO LASSO "In the name of his memory and what he stood for, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished. Organized crime have gone very far, but all the weight of the law will fall on them."

WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY SPOKESMAN JOHN KIRBY "It's heartbreaking for him and for his family, for his supporters. And I'm sure that all of Ecuador is grieving right now.

"We obviously hope that there'll be a full, complete and transparent investigation into this and that the perpetrators are held properly accountable." ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES (OAS)

"We urge all candidates to strengthen their security measures and call upon the authorities to provide the necessary support to guarantee the integrity of the participants in the electoral process. The security of candidates is fundamental to maintaining confidence in the democratic system." VILLAVICENCIO'S PARTY MOVIMIENTO CONSTRUYE

"We have not yet found a way to react to the horror and pain of the assassination of our presidential candidate. "A few days ago, after the assassination of Mayor Intriago, there was a discussion about what to do with the campaign, suspend it some days, or redouble security. Fernando was radical about it and shared on his social media: "Keeping silent and hiding in moments when criminals assassin citizens and authorities is an act of cowardice."

RAFAEL CORREA, EX-PRESIDENT OF ECUADOR "Ecuador has become a failed state. The country hurts. My solidarity with his family and with all the families of the victims of violence. Those who intend to sow even more hatred with this new tragedy, I hope they understand that it only continues to destroy us."

ECUADOREAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE JAN TOPIC "Today reaffirms more than ever the need to act with a firm hand against crime."

ECUADOREAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE YAKU PEREZ "Today the country needs to lower its political flags and think about Ecuador."

ECUADOREAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE LUISA GONZALEZ "This makes us all mourn, my solidarity to all his family ... This vile act will not go unpunished!"

ECUADOREAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE DANIEL NOBOA AZIN "This is an attack against the country, democracy and peace of all Ecuadoreans."

ECUADOREAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE XAVIER HERVAS "We have reached a critical point. My solidarity with the family of Fernando Villavicencio. He is one more Ecuadorean who has fallen victim to organized crime."

MEXICO PRESIDENT ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR "We send our condolences to this candidate's family and to the people of our brother country of Ecuador. These are very difficult, unfortunate moments, and reprehensible and very painful events."

GOVERNMENT OF COLOMBIA "We reaffirm our solidarity with the Ecuadorean people and trust in the strength of the institutions of the sister Republic of Ecuador to clarify the facts and punish those responsible.

"The government rejects this act, which is an attack against the leaders, the people and democracy of the neighboring country." U.S. AMBASSADOR TO ECUADOR MIKE FITZPATRICK

"I am deeply dismayed to learn of the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, presidential candidate and fighter against the corruption and narco-criminals who have done so much damage to Ecuador." "The U.S. Government strongly condemns this attack and offers urgent investigative assistance."

CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY "China condemns the attack and expresses condolences over the assassination of Villavicencio. China hopes that the Ecuadorean government and relevant parties will maintain the stability of the situation and the upcoming general election will be safe, stable and smooth."

BRAZILIAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS "By expressing confidence that those responsible for this deplorable act will be identified and brought to justice, the Brazilian government conveys its heartfelt condolences to the presidential candidate's family and to the Ecuadorean government and people."

GUATEMALA PRESIDENT ALEJANDRO GIAMMATTEI "Political violence that threatens life and democracy cannot be tolerated. Peace and justice must prevail."

GOVERNMENTS OF COSTA RICA, PANAMA AND DOMINICAN REPUBLIC "Two weeks before the designated election date, we reject all threats and actions of electoral violence and we emphasize that the security of presidential candidates must be guaranteed."

GOVERNMENT OF SPAIN "Spain regrets and condemns the murder of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. The government of Spain supports the Ecuadorean electoral process, its democracy and the authorities of that country so that this tragic death is investigated, and the guilty parties are brought to justice."

FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTRY "The assassination of Mr. Fernando Villavicencio ... is a barbaric act and an attack on democracy that we condemn in the strongest terms."

