“Fielding vipaksh ne organise ki, chauke-chakke yahin se lage”: PM Modi uses cricket analogy to target opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday used cricket analogy to target opposition over its no-confidence motion against the government, saying that they set up the fielding but Bharatiya Janata Party hit fours and sixes. Replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said even Congress “darbari” were disappointed by their performance.

“What kind of discussion have you done on this motion. I am seeing on social media ki 'Aapke darbari bhi bahut dukhi hai' (even your supporters are disappointed). This is your condition. Fielding Vipaksh ne organise ki lekin chauke-chakke yahi se lage' (Fielding was set up by the Opposition, but sixes were hit from the side of treasury bench)..." PM Modi said in Lok Sabha. PM Modi attacked the Congress and said people have no confidence in the party.

"People of the country have no confidence in Congress. Due to arrogance, they are not able to see the reality. In Tamil Nadu, they won in 1962 and since 1962 the people of Tamil Nadu are saying 'No Congress'. In West Bengal they won in 1972, people of West Bengal are also saying 'No Congress'. In UP, Bihar, and Gujarat they won in 1985 and the people of these states are also saying 'No Congress'...," PM Modi said. Expressing confidence of BJP’s victory in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said Opposition will bring the no-confidence motion again in 2028.

"The continuity of planning and hard work will go on. There will be new reforms to it as per the need and all the efforts will be made for performance. We will be the third-largest economy. The country trusts that when you bring the no-confidence motion in 2028, the country would be among the top three nations of the world," he said. The no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the NDA government was defeated.

The discussion on no-confidence motion took place over three days. The debate saw opposition parties targeting the government over Manipur situation and its “failures” and the treasury benches responding to allegations while highlighting the work done by the ruling coalition over the past nine years.

This is the second time PM Modi faced a no-confidence motion. He had earlier faced it in 2018. (ANI)

