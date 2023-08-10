Left Menu

U'khand BJP to send 3 names to party central board for consideration for Bageshwar bypoll

Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt on Thursday said a panel of three names would be sent to the partys Central Parliamentary Board for the candidate selection for the Bageshwar assembly by-election to be held on September 5.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-08-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 22:11 IST
U'khand BJP to send 3 names to party central board for consideration for Bageshwar bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt on Thursday said a panel of three names would be sent to the party's Central Parliamentary Board for the candidate selection for the Bageshwar assembly by-election to be held on September 5. The bypoll is being held on the Bageshwar assembly seat as it fell vacant in April this year due to the death of sitting MLA and former minister Chandan Ramdas. He had won from Bageshwar for four consecutive terms on a BJP ticket.

The process of filing nomination papers for the by-election started from Thursday and will continue till August 17.

Talking to the media here, Bhatt said the party has been preparing for the by-election for two months now.

As part of the process of the candidate selection, the Vidhansabha Election Management Team has discussed the names of potential contenders and handed them over to the State Parliamentary Board, which after detailed discussion on all aspects will send a panel of three names to the Central Parliamentary Board, he said.

Soon after the name of the candidate is decided by the Central Parliamentary Board, the date for filing nomination will be announced, he added.

Bhatt said he was confident that the people will once again reject the ''negative politics'' of the Congress in Bageshwar and the BJP will win the seat with a record margin. People will pay tribute to their beloved leader Chandan Ramdas by voting for the BJP, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023