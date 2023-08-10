Left Menu

Kharge accuses Modi of delivering 'poll speech' in Parliament; criticises Adhir Ranjan's suspension

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the debate on the no-confidence motion as an election rally and said had he shed his arrogance by speaking on Manipur earlier, the valuable time of Parliament could have been saved.He also condemned the suspension of Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Rajan Chowdhury and termed it undemocratic and unfortunate and that it reflects the arrogance of power and the maliciousness of authorities.This tradition will prove very fatal for both the constitution and parliamentary democracy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 22:15 IST
Kharge accuses Modi of delivering 'poll speech' in Parliament; criticises Adhir Ranjan's suspension
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using the debate on the no-confidence motion as an ''election rally'' and said had he shed his arrogance by speaking on Manipur earlier, the valuable time of Parliament could have been saved.

He also condemned the suspension of Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Rajan Chowdhury and termed it ''undemocratic'' and ''unfortunate'' and that it ''reflects the arrogance of power and the maliciousness of authorities''.

''This tradition will prove very fatal for both the constitution and parliamentary democracy. We strongly condemn this,'' Kharge said in a post on 'X', a micro-blogging site previously known as Twitter. ''Thank you Prime Minister, At last you spoke in the House on the Manipur violence. We are sure that the pace of restoration of peace in Manipur will be faster, people from relief camps will return to their homes. They will be rehabilitated and justice will be done to them.

''Had you given up your stubbornness and arrogance earlier, the valuable time of the Parliament could have been saved. Important bills would have been passed with good discussion,'' the Congress chief said.

''We are pained that on an unprecedented issue like the Manipur violence, the opposition had to use a parliamentary weapon like a no-confidence motion. But you also used the House as an election rally,'' he also said.

In the last phase, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary was suspended, Kharge said, adding that ''this is very undemocratic and unfortunate''. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister's ''election speech'' continued for more than 70 minutes in Parliament. ''Kept abusing INDIA. Adopting a defiant attitude, he refused to speak on the reasons behind the no-confidence motion, particularly on Manipur,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023