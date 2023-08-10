Left Menu

BJP Gen Secy Tarun Chugh discusses T'gana assembly poll preparation with party workers

The BJP in Telangana is hoping to emerge as an alternative to ruling BRS after the coming Assembly polls and also improve its performance in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.In the current Lok Sabha, it has four members from Telangana. In the 119-member Legislative Assembly, the BJPs strength stands at three.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-08-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 22:18 IST
BJP Gen Secy Tarun Chugh discusses T'gana assembly poll preparation with party workers
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday held discussions with cadres at Medchal here on ways to further strengthen the party in Telangana.

In a tweet, the BJP Telangana in-charge said, ''Addressed Medchal urban District office bearers and Karyakartas today in Telangana & discussed various organisational matters and field work for strengthening the party.'' Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Sunil Bansal, Prabhari, Telangana, attended the cluster meeting of Warangal, Mahabubabad and Khammam Lok Sabha constituencies at Warangal as part of saffron party's 'Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana'.

The 'pravas yojana' is organised as part of efforts to strengthen the party. The BJP in Telangana is hoping to emerge as an alternative to ruling BRS after the coming Assembly polls and also improve its performance in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In the current Lok Sabha, it has four members from Telangana. In the 119-member Legislative Assembly, the BJP's strength stands at three.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023