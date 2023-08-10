Left Menu

Russia attacked 'civilian infrastructure object' in Zaporizhzhia -local official

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 22:27 IST
Russia attacked a "civilian infrastructure object" in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday evening, Anatoliy Kurtev, Zaporizhzhia city council's secretary in Ukraine, said in his Telegram channel.

According to Kurtev, a fire broke out at the site of the attack and two people were injured. He did not give more details on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

