Russia attacked 'civilian infrastructure object' in Zaporizhzhia -local official
10-08-2023
Russia attacked a "civilian infrastructure object" in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday evening, Anatoliy Kurtev, Zaporizhzhia city council's secretary in Ukraine, said in his Telegram channel.
According to Kurtev, a fire broke out at the site of the attack and two people were injured. He did not give more details on the incident.
