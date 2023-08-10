MP resident booked after Nagpur BJP minority cell's woman functionary goes missing

A man from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh was booked on Thursday for alleged involvement in the kidnapping of Nagpur BJP minority cell functionary Sana alias Heena Khan, a police official said.

Khan (34) went missing on August 1 after leaving for Jabalpur in a private bus, and a case was registered against Amit Sahu, who she had gone to meet, on the complaint of her mother Mehrunissa, he said.

As per the complainant, Khan called her after reaching Jabalpur but has been untraceable since, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)