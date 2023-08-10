Left Menu

MP resident booked after Nagpur BJP minority cell's woman functionary goes missing

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-08-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 22:48 IST
MP resident booked after Nagpur BJP minority cell's woman functionary goes missing
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh was booked on Thursday for alleged involvement in the kidnapping of Nagpur BJP minority cell functionary Sana alias Heena Khan, a police official said.

Khan (34) went missing on August 1 after leaving for Jabalpur in a private bus, and a case was registered against Amit Sahu, who she had gone to meet, on the complaint of her mother Mehrunissa, he said.

As per the complainant, Khan called her after reaching Jabalpur but has been untraceable since, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023