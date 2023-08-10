Left Menu

Actor Sudeep records statement in defamation suit in local court

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 22:50 IST
Actor Sudeep records statement in defamation suit in local court

Kannada actor Sudeep Sanjeev, who has filed a defamation suit against producers M N Kumar and N M Suresh, recorded a statement before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court here on Thursday.

The actor appeared before the court headed by Judge Venkanna Basappa Hosamani and recorded his statement. The judge adjourned the case to Friday for orders.

Sudeep, in his statement, said the two producers made false allegations against him in a press conference.

The allegation related to money paid to him for construction of a house in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

The actor claimed that many people are questioning the allegation and it has brought disrepute to him.

The judge asked Sudeep whether he would drop the litigation if the producers apologised and arrive at a compromise. Sudeep replied that it may send the wrong message to the producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023