"Was it not part of Maa Bharati...": PM Modi attacks Cong over Katchatheevu island

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress for divding "Maa Bharati" into three parts for political interests and also pointed out that the Katchatheevu Island was ceded to Sri Lanka during the tenure of the Indira Gandhi government in 1974. In a strong attack on Congress, PM Modi said, during his reply to a debate on a no-confidence motion, "While Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister, an aerial bombing in Mizoram happened and Katchatheevu island, now a part of Sri Lanka, was given to another country. "Was it not a part of Maa Bharati?

In a strong attack on Congress, a day after Rahul Gandhi criticised Modi government of neglecting Manipur and inaction over the crimes against women, PM Modi said, "What has been said about Maa Bharti has deeply hurt the sentiments of every Indian...Don't know why some people wishing for the death of Bharat Mata. Nothing is more unfortunate than this." He said that these are the people who divided Maa Bharati into three pieces. "When Maa Bharati was to be freed from the chains of slavery, then these people chopped arms of Maa Bharati," he added.

"Just ask those who have gone out, what is Katchatheevu? And where is it located? DMK Government, their CM writes to me – Modi ji bring back Katchatheevu. It is an island but who gave it to another country. Was it not a part of Maa Bharati (Mother India)? And you broke it. It happened under the leadership of Indira Gandhi," PM Modi said. It is pertinent to mention that the island, located between Rameswaram (India) and Sri Lanka, was traditionally used by both Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen. In 1974, then prime minister Indira Gandhi accepted Katchatheevu as Sri Lankan territory under the "Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime agreement". The 1974 Agreement regarding historic waters between Sri Lanka and India in the Palk Strait and the Palk Bay formally confirmed Sri Lanka's sovereignty over the Island.

He went on to add, "On March 5 1966, Congress had its Air Force attack on the helpless citizens in Mizoram. Congress should answer if it was the Air Force of any other country. "Were the people of Mizoram not the citizens of my country? Was their security not the responsibility of the Government of India?" he remarked, adding that even today, the whole of Mizoram mourns on March 5 every year." Taking note of violence-hit Manipur, PM Modi asserted that state and central government are working to restore the peace in the northeastern state.

"Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time," PM Modi said while replying to the no-confidence motion against his government. He further said the country is with the people of Manipur.

"I want to tell people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you," he added. Meanwhile, the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

The NDA defeated the no-confidence motion comfortably with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)