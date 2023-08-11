Trump appeals dismissal of defamation claim against E. Jean Carroll
Donald Trump on Thursday appealed a judge's dismissal of his claim that the writer E. Jean Carroll defamed him by accusing him of rape, though a jury that awarded her $5 million for defamation and sexual abuse did not make such a finding.
The former U.S. president, who is seeking the Republican nomination for a second White House term, filed a notice of appeal from U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan's Aug. 7 dismissal of the claim against Carroll.
