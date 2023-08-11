Blinken says US concerned over well-being of Niger's ousted president

The United States has "deep concern" for the well being and security of ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Bazoum's party on Wednesday said the ousted president and his family were being detained under "cruel" and "inhumane" conditions at their residence, with no running water, no electricity and no access to fresh goods or doctors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)