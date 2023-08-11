Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Explainer-How did the Hawaii wildfires start? What to know about the Maui and Big Island blazes

Wildfires on Hawaii's Maui island and Big Island have killed dozens of people, forced thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate, and devastated the historic resort city of Lahaina. Here are some key questions and answers about the disaster. HOW DID THE FIRES START?

Texas power use hits 3rd record this week in heat wave

Demand for power in Texas hit a record high on Thursday for the third time this week and the tenth time this summer as homes and businesses cranked up air conditioners to escape a lingering heat wave. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the grid for more than 26 million customers representing about 90% of the state's power load, said it has enough power to meet current demand.

Biden expands US aid for Hawaii as wildfires grip Maui

President Joe Biden on Thursday expanded federal aid to Hawaii and promised help to its suffering citizens as deadly wildfires engulfed the island of Maui, and he expressed condolences for the devastation in a call with the state's governor. Biden approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii aimed at spurring resources to allow the island to rebuild, the White House said in a statement after the fire killed at least 36 people as it swept through a historic resort town.

Biden seeks $24 billion for Ukraine, testing bipartisan support in Congress

U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve about $40 billion in additional spending on Thursday, including $24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs, $4 billion related to border security and $12 billion for disaster relief. A senior administration official said the needs were great, and the White House was hopeful an agreement could be reached with Congress on the request, which covers only the first quarter of the current 2024 fiscal year.

Maui wildfires death toll rises to 53

The death toll from a wildfire that has turned the resort town of Lahaina on Hawaii's Maui island into smoldering ruins rose to 53 on Thursday, Maui County said. At least three major fires broke out on Maui on Tuesday night, cutting off the western side of the island and the historic city of Lahaina, where at least 271 structures were destroyed or damaged.

Biden marks anniversary of toxic burn pit legislation during Utah trip

President Joe Biden visited a U.S. veterans' medical center in Utah on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the signing of legislation that provides aid to veterans sickened by gases from military toxic burn pits. Biden is at the end of a three-state swing through the American West to invigorate his reelection bid by touting the economy, new infrastructure projects and legislative accomplishments to Americans, many of whom are unhappy about the direction of the country.

US Senator Joe Manchin says 'thinking seriously' about leaving Democratic Party

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a maverick Democrat who has often bucked party leadership, told a radio station in his home state of West Virginia on Thursday that he is "thinking seriously" about leaving the party. "I'm not a Washington Democrat," Manchin said in the interview on Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval, a West Virginia Metro News show. "I've been thinking seriously about that (becoming an independent) for quite some time."

Trump appeals dismissal of defamation claim against E. Jean Carroll

Donald Trump on Thursday appealed a judge's dismissal of his claim that the writer E. Jean Carroll defamed him by accusing him of rape, after a jury awarded her $5 million for defamation and sexual abuse but not rape. The former president asked the federal appeals court in Manhattan to overturn an Aug. 7 decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan that also rejected some of his defenses in a second defamation lawsuit by Carroll.

Donald Trump aide pleads not guilty to new charges in US documents case

An aide to Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to additional federal charges that accused him of misleading investigators who were trying to recover classified documents that the former president took with him when he left office. Trump's valet Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty to charges of obstruction of justice and false statements in an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard in Florida.

US proposes January start for Trump election trial

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a federal judge to begin former President Donald Trump's trial on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden on Jan. 2, 2024. That date would have the trial get under way just two weeks before the first votes are cast in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, a race in which Trump is the front-runner.

