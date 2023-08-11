Modi govt's claim that it wanted discussion on Manipur completely bogus: Cong

The Congress on Friday described as ''bogus'' the government's assertion that it wanted a discussion on Manipur during the Monsoon session in Parliament.

Making ''such false claims'' after the session is over is the ''standard operating procedure'' of the Narendra Modi dispensation, the party said.

The Congress' attack came after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government wanted a discussion on Manipur and it was unfortunate that opposition parties did not take part in it for political reasons.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Modi government's claim that they wanted a discussion on Manipur is completely ''bogus''.

''It required a no-confidence motion to get the prime minister open his mouth on Manipur. In a speech that was 133 minutes long, he barely spoke on Manipur for even 4 minutes, and only after the INDIA (bloc) parties walked out,'' Ramesh said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

''In Rajya Sabha, the INDIA parties offered a middle path of having a discussion on the basis of a mutually negotiated motion/resolution. On one pretext or the other, the treasury benches did not take this forward,'' he said.

The Congress leader said, ''Just to be absolutely clear: since August 3, the Opposition has been ready to sit with the floor leaders of the BJP to work out a mutually agreeable text for the Motion under Rule 167.'' Now to make such false claims after the session is over by the ministers concerned is the standard operating procedure of the Modi government, the Congress' chief whip in Rajya Sabha said.

