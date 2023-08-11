Left Menu

Ukraine to fire all regional military recruitment chiefs - Zelenskiy

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-08-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 17:10 IST
Ukraine to fire all regional military recruitment chiefs - Zelenskiy
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that the heads of all Ukraine's regional military recruitment centers were being dismissed from their jobs amid concerns about corruption.

"This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason," he said in a statement on Telegram messaging app.

He said top general Valery Zaluzhny would be responsible for implementing the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

