VP Dhankhar flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally of MPs, says India's rise unstoppable

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said India's rise is ''unstoppable'' as he flagged off a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally of MPs in Delhi.

The rally began from Pragati Maidan and culminated at the Major Dhyan Chand stadium after passing through the India Gate circle.

''It is indeed a great occasion, it is an occasion that will make us feel that the largest democracy on earth, home to one-sixth of humanity, is on the rise as never before. Our rise is unstoppable,'' Dhankhar said.

Such an occasion where members of Parliament become party to an event that ''celebrates our joy, accomplishments, achievements and gives respect to our Tiranga is a memorable event'', he added.

Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goyal and Meenakshi Lekhi, among others, were present on the occasion.

Under the aegis of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will be celebrated across the nation from August 13 to 15 during which people will be encouraged to hoist the national flag at their homes, the Union culture ministry said on Thursday.

AKAM is an ongoing celebration to commemorate 75 years of India's independence. The initiative is aimed at bringing in focus on the freedom struggle, and the milestones this nation has achieved, the ministry said.

''The idea behind the campaign is to instil the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and reminisce the journey of India and those who have contributed towards creating this great nation. Last year, this campaign witnessed immense success wherein crores of households hoisted the 'Tiranga' at their homes physically and six crore people uploaded selfies on 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website,'' it said.

A sea of Indian flags made the atmosphere during the rally even more exciting with many chanting patriotic slogans.

''On this occasion, I call upon all of you to be proud Indians, keep your nation always first. Take pride in your historical achievements. The world is stunned in recognition of your historical achievements,'' Dhankhar said.

''In such a situation, there are such huge achievements, those achievements are made through the sweat of every citizen of the country, it should not be belittled. From where such a sound emerges, today is a day of contemplation for them, a day of thinking. There is no doubt in my mind that in the time of 'Amrit Kaal', there is a fervour in the heart of every Indian,'' he added.

Dhankhar asserted that when India completes 100 years of its independence, ''India at 2047, we will be at the top of the world''.

The poignant and important thing that the prime minister said in his 'Mann Ki Baat' about the campaign of the tricolour at every house, ''has touched the heart of every Indian, influenced the heart of every Indian,'' he said.

In a country of more than 1.3 billion, it ''inspired us, motivated us, energised us''.

''Friends, it is our responsibility to give such leadership to the young generation that this thing which has come to full fruition today, move ahead in our journey of development, and become a Vishwa Guru at India@2047, be number one economy, I have no doubt about it,'' the vice president added.

