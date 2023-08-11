Left Menu

Good sign that Congress speaking of 'Bharat Mata' under PM Modi's leadership: Pralhad Joshi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 17:50 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday rebutted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's charge that words 'Bharat Mata' in his speech were expunged from Lok Sabha proceedings, claiming he lacks understanding and seems to have ''lost his mental balance''.

Speaking to reporters, the minister took a swipe at the Congress saying it is a good sign that the opposition party has started talking of 'Bharat Mata' and raising the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP dispensation.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Gandhi said central security personnel told him in Manipur, which has been roiled by ethnic violence, that they had never seen anything like what was happening in the state.

''That is why I said 'Bharat Mata' has been murdered in Manipur. For the first time, the words 'Bharat Mata' have been expunged from Parliament. It is an insult to those words,'' the former Congress chief said, referring to his speech in Lok Sabha during the debate on the no-trust motion earlier this week. Parts of his speech were expunged by Speaker Om Birla.

Countering Gandhi, Joshi said, ''The term 'Bharat Mata' has not been expunged. What was unparliamentary has been expunged.'' ''It appears from whatever statements he (Rahul Gandhi) has made today that he has lost his mental balance,'' the minister said.

It is a good sign that under the PM Modi-led BJP government, the Congress has started talking of 'Bharat Mata' and raising the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', he said.

Joshi described Parliament's Monsoon session as the ''most successful'' session due to the significance of the bills tabled and passed.

It is unfortunate that opposition parties did not take part in discussions for political reasons, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

