Left Menu

EU climate chief Timmermans to lead Dutch left in November election

The Netherlands' Labour and Green Left parties have proposed EU climate chief Frans Timmermans to lead their joint ticket in a parliamentary election due in November, the Green Left party said on Friday. In July, Timmermans said he wanted to become the next Dutch prime minister and would be a candidate to lead the ticket of the two parties who are joining forces in a bid to stem a decline in support for left-leaning parties.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 18:21 IST
EU climate chief Timmermans to lead Dutch left in November election
Frans Timmermans Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Netherlands' Labour and Green Left parties have proposed EU climate chief Frans Timmermans to lead their joint ticket in a parliamentary election due in November, the Green Left party said on Friday.

In July, Timmermans said he wanted to become the next Dutch prime minister and would be a candidate to lead the ticket of the two parties who are joining forces in a bid to stem a decline in support for left-leaning parties. "I want to become prime minister because I think we can do politics differently than in recent years, that we can create a more just society, in which the market serves the people and not the other way around", Timmermans said of his candidacy then.

Members of both parties have until Aug. 22 to vote on his candidacy. The elections follow the collapse of the four-party coalition government of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte over a failure to reach an agreement on restricting immigration.

If the parties confirm Timmermans as their lead candidate, he would need to leave his EU post. A European Commission spokesperson said that since the party votes are not completed until Aug. 22, there is currently "no impact on his availability as member of the college (of commissioners)", adding that Timmermans will continue his work as Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal.

Timmermans, who speaks English, German, French, Italian, and Russian in addition to his native Dutch, has been recognised as a skilled negotiator during international climate negotiations and his departure from EU politics will cause some concern

in Brussels. An IPSOS poll published late July indicated that a joint Labour and Green Left party could reach 27 seats, only two behind poll-leading conservative VVD party, outgoing PM Rutte's party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023