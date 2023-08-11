Ajit Pawar faction of NCP plans ‘janata durbars’ of ministers, statewide tours

The Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, a ruling partner in Maharashtra, has planned 'janata durbars' and statewide tours as part of its efforts to improve connect at the grassroots level, a senior party leader said on Friday. The party shared the plan after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar chaired a meeting of NCP ministers, party leaders and supporters at their office in south Mumbai. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, who is also the state president of the Ajit Pawar group, said the meeting focussed on their party's programmes and policies and strengthening NCP at the grassroots.

"The core committee will meet next week to take stock of organisational matters," Tatkare said.

The party leaders will also hold Lok Sabha constituency-wise tours, Tatkare said. He said the responsibility of district-wise tours would be given to important leaders and the nine NCP ministers will hold 'janata durbars' (platforms to interact with the public) from next week.

The NCP split on July 2 after its nine leaders, including Ajit Pawar, joined the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

Both groups, the one backing Ajit Pawar and the other with party founder Sharad Pawar, claim the support of the majority of NCP MLAs. The undivided NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly.

