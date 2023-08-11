Left Menu

Congress, NCP welcome interim bail granted to former Maharashtra minister Malik

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 18:38 IST
Congress, NCP welcome interim bail granted to former Maharashtra minister Malik
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress on Friday welcomed the interim bail granted to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik by the Supreme Court on medical grounds in a money laundering case.

Malik, a senior NCP leader, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in February 2022 in the case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

Party's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto thanked the apex court for granting interim bail for two months to the politician, saying the 64-year-old former minister can avail medical treatment for his multiple health issues during this period.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress also welcomed the bail granted to Malik, who is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Mumbai.

The NCP leader had moved the SC against the Bombay High Court's July 13 order denying him bail on medical grounds in the case.

He had sought relief from the HC, claiming he was suffering from a chronic kidney disease apart from various other ailments. The MLA from Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai also sought bail on merit.

The high court had said it will hear his plea seeking bail on merit after two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023