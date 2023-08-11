TV channel editor arrested over 'inflammatory' post on Nuh violence
PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 19:03 IST
- Country:
- India
A Sudarshan News editor has been arrested by police here over his alleged inflammatory posts on social media related to the communal violence in Nuh and adjoining districts in Haryana, an official said.
Mukesh Kumar, the TV channel's managing editor, was arrested by the Gurugram Cyber Station East Police.
Six people have been killed in the communal violence which erupted in Nuh on July 31 after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Sudarshan News
- Gurugram
- Mukesh Kumar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SPO bludgeoned to death in Haryana's Faridabad, accused arrested
Haryana govt applies 'no work, no pay' principle on striking clerks
Rain lashes many parts of Haryana, Punjab
Cong capable of winning 2024 Haryana Assembly polls on its own: Bhupinder Hooda
You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married