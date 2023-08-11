UK announces new funding to deal with 'pro-Khalistani extremism'

The United Kingdom's Security Minister Tom Tugendhat has announced new funding of 95,000 pounds (around Rs 1 crore) to enhance Britain's capability to tackle ''pro-Khalistan extremism''.

The British high commission said this in a readout on Tugendhat's three-day visit to India that began on Thursday.

The announcement on the new funding comes amid growing concerns in India over increasing activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the UK, especially after attacks on the Indian High Commission in London in March. Tugendhat is in India to bolster bilateral cooperation on security initiatives and attend the G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting in Kolkata. In Delhi, he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

''During a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, in New Delhi on Thursday, Minister Tugendhat announced new funding to enhance the UK's capability to tackle Pro-Khalistan Extremism,'' the high commission said on Friday.

It said the 95,000 pound investment will enhance the government's understanding of the threat posed by ''pro-Khalistan extremism'', complementing the joint work already underway between the UK and India through the joint-extremism task force.

''The living bridge between India and the UK reflects our deep and enduring friendship. As the world's oldest and largest democracies, we have many shared opportunities to make the world a safer and more prosperous place,'' Tugendhat said.

''A deeper partnership between our two nations means we can more effectively tackle the security threats we both face. I'm committed to working together to enhance our understanding of and capabilities against extremism --whatever form it takes,'' he said. Asked about the British minister's announcement on the new funding, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at his weekly media briefing that it is the UK's internal matter and it would not be appropriate for him to comment on it.

''Certainly, we have been emphasising the need for the UK side to take action against extremists and radicals, particularly those who are inciting violence and posing security threats,'' he said.

Bagchi said issues relating security of the Indian mission in London has been part of ''ongoing conversation'' between the two sides. ''Of course, this is an ongoing conversation that we have with the UK side on steps that we feel the UK side and all host governments need to take to protect our diplomatic premises,'' he said.

Bagchi also indicated that India would like to have additional security measures in view of India's Independence Day celebrations on August 15. After his talks with Tugendhat on Thursday, Jaishankar said on 'X' that they discussed how India and the United Kingdom could make their partnership more contemporary and productive. In the British readout, Tugendhat is quoted as saying that he is delighted to be attending the G20 meeting.

''Corruption also harms our prosperity, damages our society and threatens our national security. I am delighted to be attending the G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting, presided over by India, to continue strengthening global resilience and cracking down on its corrosive influence,'' he said.

Before travelling to Kolkata for the G20 meeting, which will take place on Saturday, Tugendhat was scheduled to visit the headquarters of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to discuss joint challenges posed by child sexual exploitation and abuse, and fraud.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said: ''The unique connection between our people brings both huge opportunities and security challenges.'' ''Through mechanisms like the Joint Extremism Task Force we are acting jointly on countering threats, including pro-Khalistan extremism, as well as on migration, to keep our people safe,'' he said.

Ellis said the migration and mobility relationship between the two countries is a ''pillar of our comprehensive strategic partnership'' that also includes ensuring a free and open Indo Pacific, and tackling the biggest challenges facing the world around climate and health.

''This is a partnership for now, including India's G20 Presidency, and for the future,'' he added.

British officials maintained that the security of the Indian High Commission in London and its staff, are of utmost importance to the UK government.

