Chrysler parent Stellantis criticizes UAW demands in labor talks

Chrysler parent Stellantis on Friday criticized the demands of the United Auto Workers union, saying they need "a focus on reality from everyone involved."

Stellantis North America Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart in a letter to employees said the automaker is "committed to working with the UAW to reach an agreement based on economic realism" even after UAW President Shawn Fain this week called the company's proposals "trash" and tossed a copy in a waste basket in live streamed remarks.

Stewart added that agreeing to Fain's "demands could endanger our ability to make decisions in the future that provide job security for our employees. This is a losing proposition for all of us."

