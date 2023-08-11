Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing down the curtain on the Monsoon session of Parliament that witnessed persistent protests over the ethnic violence in Manipur and a fiery debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP government.

The discussion on the no-confidence motion, initiated by Congress member Gaurav Gogoi, lasted for nearly 20 hours and saw participation of 60 members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the debate on the motion, which was rejected by a voice vote.

The session also witnessed suspension from the House of the leader of the Congress party, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, for "gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct", an action which further angered the opposition members, who boycotted the valedictory address by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

''During this session, we held 17 sittings which lasted for 44 hours and 13 minutes,'' Birla said, adding that 20 government bills were introduced and 22 draft legislations were passed by the lower house.

Some important bills that were passed during the session were the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, National Dental Council Bill, Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, and the Armed Forces Organization (Command, Control, and Discipline) Bill. Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die during the day.

