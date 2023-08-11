U.N. rights chief concerned about treatment of ousted Niger president
The United Nations human rights chief on Friday expressed concern for the deposed president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, and his family, saying that the conditions in which they were being held were "rapidly deteriorating."
"Credible reports I have received indicate that the conditions of detention could amount to inhuman and degrading treatment, in violation of international human rights law," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement. (Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Matthias Williams)
