Suspending Opposition MPs will not deter INDIA bloc: TMC

INDIA Jeetega Bharat, Brien said in a post on X, earlier Twitter.AAP MP Raghav Chadha was on Friday suspended from Rajya Sabha for gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct, pending a report by the privileges committee.Opposition parties of the INDIA alliance boycotted Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday to protest the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the House.Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha on Thursday for repeated misconduct pending an investigation by the privileges committee.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 20:03 IST
The Trinamool Congress has criticised the BJP government for suspending Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and AAP MP Raghav Chadha, accusing the Centre of suppressing dissenting voices, but asserted that this attack on democracy will not discourage the opposition bloc- INDIA.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said the government is using the privilege motion to throttle every voice of dissent.

''Suspending MPs. Ignoring Manipur. Weaponising Privilege Motions (5 MPs) to throttle every voice of dissent. PM Modi, this assault on democracy will not deter INDIA. INDIA 'Jeetega Bharat','' Brien said in a post on X, earlier Twitter.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha was on Friday suspended from Rajya Sabha for ''gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct'', pending a report by the privileges committee.

Opposition parties of the INDIA alliance boycotted Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday to protest the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the House.

Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha on Thursday for ''repeated misconduct'' pending an investigation by the privileges committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

