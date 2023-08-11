CBI team masqueraded as property hunters to nab Srijan scam 'mastermind' Rajni Priya

The arrest of Srijan scam mastermind Rajni Priya resulted from the CBI's plan in June to make a renewed push to track all proclaimed offenders, officials said on Friday. Under the mission to bring all proclaimed offenders to justice, they said the plan for capturing Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti (SMVSS) secretary Rajni Priya, who is facing 11 non-bailable warrants, started to roll in July and culminated with CBI officers, masquerading as property hunters, knocking on her door in Sahibabad on Thursday.

During the month-long search operation, CBI teams had fanned across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi to nab the fugitive who had been on the run since 2017 when the scam surfaced. The officials said the probe teams were supported by technical surveillance on Priya's family members, relatives and acquaintances to get any clues about her location.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) travelled to Ranchi, where Priya was born and raised, to visit her family and acquaintances. After a lot of convincing, the agency gathered a vital clue about a domestic help who had been with her since he was 10-years-old, they said.

The agency tracked the boy’s family who had a grudge against Priya for taking away their son.

The family was not getting any money from her, and she had apparently not allowed the boy to visit his family, they said.

The agency used this resentment to its advantage, assuring the family that they would bring back their son safely, and in return, got clues about another domestic help, Madan, who was based in Delhi, they said.

With the help of Madan, they learned about the location of Priya, who was constantly changing her locations since she escaped from Bihar in 2017. She was so careful about hiding her identity and location that she allegedly did not send her 13-year-old son to school during the last six years, officials said.

When the investigating team reached Rajendra Nagar colony in Sahibabad on Thursday morning, where Priya had been hiding, she got suspicious and snubbed them. She was suspicious about the sudden visitors. After a lot of convincing that the officers were property hunters looking for rented accommodation, she opened the door, they said.

After verifying her identity, the CBI took her into custody in Patna where she was produced before a special court.

Priya had assumed control of SMVSS in Bhagalpur following the death of its founder and her mother-in-law Manorama Devi. She had been evading the law ever since the CBI took over the probe in 2017 into the voluntary organisation's alleged siphoning of government funds.

The agency has registered 24 cases since 2017 on the alleged misappropriation of Rs 1,000 crore (approx) of government funds by fudging records and using fake chequebooks, between 2003 and 2014, by SMVSS office-bearers. It has filed charge sheets in 16 cases so far, officials added.

