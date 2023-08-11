Opposition leading 'mischievous' campaign against AP govt: CM Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday accused the opposition of carrying out a 'mischievous' campaign against his government for political gains.

Addressing a public meeting at Amalapuram in Konaseema district as part of disbursing YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme, the Chief Minister lashed out at TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly provoking people at his public rallies.

"TDP leaders and Jana Sena president (Pawan Kalyan) are making derogatory remarks and threatening the ruling party leaders," claimed Reddy and said they were displaying 'demonic behaviour.' As the Opposition (TDP) is aiming to come to power to allegedly pursue a policy of plunder, the CM cautioned that there was no reason to believe them.

Referring to actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, Reddy said he had no interest in becoming the CM but wants to ensure that Naidu was at the helm.

He further said the opposition leaders had abused the volunteers who have been rendering yeoman services and cautioned people against falling prey to their false promises.

Noting that Naidu had become the CM 28 years ago and ruled the state for 14 years altogether, Reddy claimed that there was no single achievement to his credit.

