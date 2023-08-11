Judge rules Trump can share some evidence publicly in 2020 election case

A federal judge on Friday ruled that former President Donald Trump will be allowed to publicly share some non-sensitive evidence that will be used in his trial on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election, handing his lawyers a victory. Her ruling goes against the objections of prosecutors, who said they are concerned that Trump could use details of the confidential evidence to intimidate witnesses.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled on Friday the government had not met its burden to show why all of the evidence should be subject to a "protective order," which safeguards evidence from being shared with the public in order to prevent witness intimidation or tainting a jury pool. However, she warned that Trump is nevertheless subject to release conditions which ban him from intimidating witnesses and warned she will be watching his statements and "scrutinizing them very carefully."

