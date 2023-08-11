Left Menu

Congress left no stone unturned to disturb peace in Manipur for political gains: Thakur

Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Friday alleged that the Congress left no stone unturned to disturb peace in Manipur for political mileage as Rahul Gandhi is feeling like a fish out of water and yearning for power.Thakur alleged that it was the Nehru-Gandhi family which sowed the seeds of hatred in Manipur and other northeastern states for political gains.Home Minister Amit Shah in the House Lok Sabha gave detailed information on Manipur and also brought a proposal for calling for peace.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 20:53 IST
Congress left no stone unturned to disturb peace in Manipur for political gains: Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Friday alleged that the Congress left no stone unturned to disturb peace in Manipur for political mileage as Rahul Gandhi is feeling ''like a fish out of water'' and yearning for power.

Thakur alleged that it was the Nehru-Gandhi family which sowed the seeds of hatred in Manipur and other northeastern states for political gains.

''Home Minister Amit Shah in the House (Lok Sabha) gave detailed information on Manipur and also brought a proposal for calling for peace. But the Congress tried to create disturbance in the House and left no stone unturned in creating disturbance in Manipur as well,'' he said.

The information and broadcasting minister alleged that the Congress' hands are ''soaked in the blood of thousands of people of northeastern states''.

''Rahul Gandhi ji, you are yearning for power like a fish out of water. You have a habit of sowing seeds of hatred,'' he alleged.

Thakur's remarks came after Gandhi said it does not behove the prime minister to laugh and crack jokes in Parliament when the state has been ''on fire'' for the past four months.

The prime minister ''wants Manipur to burn and allows it to burn'', Gandhi alleged at a press conference at the Congress headquarters here and asserted that if the Narendra Modi government wanted to stop the violence, there are tools in the hands of the government that can do so immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023