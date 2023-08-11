Left Menu

Two-hour-long speech was filled with jokes, sarcasm, irrelevant talk: Priyanka's dig at PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 20:58 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his reply to the no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha, saying that he should have talked about peace efforts in Manipur but his over two-hour-long speech was filled with jokes, sarcasm and irrelevant talk.

In his over 130-minute reply in Lok Sabha to the no-confidence brought by opposition parties, Modi on Thursday slammed the opposition alliance INDIA as a collection of arrogant dynasties who will take India back by two centuries as he exuded confidence that people will bless 'garib ka beta' with a record-breaking mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, had walked out by the time Modi touched on the Manipur issue, accusing him of not speaking on the matter.

''According to the dignity of his post, it does not suit the Prime Minister to laugh-mock over a serious and sensitive issue like Manipur,'' Priyanka Gandhi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

''There should have been expression of sympathy, cooperation and peace from his side on Manipur. Efforts to establish peace should have been talked about but his to-hour-long speech was about jokes, sarcasm and irrelevant talk,'' the Congress general secretary alleged in her post in Hindi.

She also tagged a video of Rahul Gandhi's remarks against the prime minister's speech at a press conference here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

