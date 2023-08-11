Left Menu

India seeks early return of baby Ariha

India on Friday once again called upon Germany to ensure early return of Indian baby girl Ariha Shah who has been living in a foster care in Berlin for over 20 months.Ariha was placed in the custody of Germanys Youth Welfare Office Jugendamt on September 23, 2021 after the then seven-month-old baby suffered an accidental injury.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 21:06 IST
India seeks early return of baby Ariha
  • Country:
  • India

India on Friday once again called upon Germany to ensure early return of Indian baby girl Ariha Shah who has been living in a foster care in Berlin for over 20 months.

Ariha was placed in the custody of Germany's Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) on September 23, 2021 after the then seven-month-old baby suffered an accidental injury. She has been in foster care since then.

''We continue to remain engaged with German authorities on this case. We believe that the child, who is currently in foster care, is being denied her cultural rights and her rights as an Indian citizen,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He was replying to media queries on the case during his weekly media briefing.

''We will continue to press the German authorities for early return of the child to India,'' Bagchi said.

He said the Indian embassy in Berlin is in touch with the German authorities on the matter. ''This is an issue that we attach priority to,'' he said.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann and asked for the early return of the baby girl.

The MEA and the Embassy of India in Berlin have been persistently advocating for the return of Ariha to India.

Last December, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock India's concerns over the girl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023