No revaluation on reducing fares of govt buses in UP: Transport minister

Updated: 11-08-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 21:21 IST
No revaluation on reducing fares of govt buses in UP: Transport minister
Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh on Friday said there will be no reconsideration on the increased fares of government buses in the state.

Samajwadi Party (SP) member Mukesh Chandra Verma raised a question during Question Hour as to why there has been an unprecedented increase in the fare of the state's government buses.

In his reply, Singh told the House that according to a notification dated November 7, 2012, the chairman of the State Transport Authority has been asked to fix maximum fare for stage carriages, contract carriages and goods carriages twice every year in January and July.

So, the recent increase in the fare is in accordance with the 2012 notification, he said.

Through a notification dated January 1, 2020, the fare of ordinary buses of UPSRTC has been fixed at Rs 1.05 per passenger per kilometre, he said.

Singh said that after this the fare of the corporation's buses was not increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. Thereafter, due to the unexpected increase in diesel rates and increase in salary and allowances, it became inevitable to increase the fare to compensate for the continuous increase in operating costs.

He informed that by notification dated February 6, 2023, the maximum rate of fare for ordinary buses of UPSRTC has been increased by 25 paise per passenger per kilometre and fixed at Rs 1.30 per passenger per kilometre.

Singh further asserted that there is no possibility of reconsidering the increase in fares.

