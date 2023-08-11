Left Menu

Local body bypoll: UDF win eight wards, Left seven

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-08-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 21:39 IST
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Friday won eight wards while the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) retained seven in the by-election held to 17 seats across various local government institution bodies in the state.

While BJP got one seat, an independent candidate also bagged a seat, the State Election Commission (SEC) said.

The by-elections were held in two block panchayats and 15 gram panchayat wards across nine districts on Thursday.

According to the SEC, the UDF, including its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), won Vadakkupuram, Muravanthuruth in Ernakulam district, Kokkunnu, Panchayat Ward (Ward number 10), Chemmaniyodu, Akkarapuram, Kattilasheri and Palodikunnu wards.

The LDF, meanwhile, won Ottakkal, Kodambanadi, Maravanthuruth in Kottayam, Thanikkudam, Thanikunnu, Thattiyodu and Pareekadavu wards.

The BJP the Punchirichira ward in Adichanalloor panchayat of Kollam District, wresting the seat from CPI (M).

However, the overall composition of the governing bodies will remain consistent.

According to the SEC, the last time UDF had nine seats while the LDF had seven. An independent candidate had won in one of the wards.

The state election commission has asked the elected candidates to file their election expenses within 30 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

