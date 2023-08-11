Following are the top stories at 9.45 pm.

NATION DEL111 LDALL BILLS **** Govt tables bills in LS to replace British-era IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act; sedition law to be ''completely repealed'', says Amit Shah New Delhi: In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and introducing a new provision with a wider definition of the offence. **** DEL88 LDALL RAHUL **** Doesn't behove PM Modi to laugh, crack jokes in Parliament when Manipur is 'on fire': Rahul New Delhi: Stepping up the attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur violence, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that he wants the ''state to burn and has allowed it'' by not using any tools available with the government to douse the fire there. **** DEL98 INDIA-2NDLD NIGER **** India advises its citizens to leave violence-hit Niger as soon as possible New Delhi: India on Friday advised its nationals residing in violence-hit Niger to leave that country as soon as possible in view of escalating violence there. **** DEL96 MEA-CHINESE-WARSHIP-COLOMBO **** We monitor development having bearing on our security interests: India on docking of Chinese warship at Colombo port New Delhi: A day after a Chinese warship docked at the Colombo port, India on Friday said it carefully monitors any development having a bearing on its security interests and takes all necessary measures. **** DEL81 UK-INDIA-2NDLD MINISTER **** UK announces new funding to deal with 'pro-Khalistani extremism' New Delhi: The United Kingdom's Security Minister Tom Tugendhat has announced new funding of 95,000 pounds (around Rs 1 crore) to enhance Britain's capability to tackle ''pro-Khalistan extremism''. **** PAR33 RS-RAGHAV CHADHA-LD SUSPEND **** AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha New Delhi: AAP MP Raghav Chadha was on Friday suspended from Rajya Sabha for ''gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct'', pending a report by the privileges committee. **** CAL27 AS-DELIMITATION-REAX **** Assam delimitation: Opposition cries foul, CM says 'some requests' for changes met Guwahati: Opposition parties in Assam on Friday criticised the final report on delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies and termed it a ploy by the ruling BJP to safeguard its political future. **** MDS17 KA-DCM-BOMMAI **** K'taka Deputy CM Shivakumar says he will retire from politics if it is proved he took commission Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said he would retire from politics if it is proved that he has taken commission (bribe). **** DEL108 NEWSCLICK-LD OPEN LETTER **** Over 250 eminent citizens write to President, CJI for strong action against NewsClick New Delhi: Over 250 eminent citizens, including former judges and ambassadors, have written to the President and Chief Justice of India calling for strong action against online news portal, NewsClick, which is alleged to have received dubious funds from American billionaire Neville Roy Singham to spread Chinese propaganda. **** BOM22 MH-LD COURT-TRAIN FIRING-ACCUSED **** Train firing: Court sends accused RPF constable to judicial custody; denies nod for narco analysis, other tests Mumbai: A court here on Friday refused to extend the police remand of RPF constable Chetan Singh and sent him to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train in Maharashtra recently. **** LEGAL LGD13 SC-MALIK **** Money laundering case: SC grants two-month interim bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik on medical grounds New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail for two months to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on medical grounds in a money laundering case. **** LGD21 SC-LD HATE SPEECHES **** Nobody can accept hate speech, harmony and comity needed between communities: SC New Delhi: Observing that there has to be harmony and comity between communities, the Supreme Court on Friday mooted a committee constituted by the Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana to go into the cases registered in the wake of the recent communal riots in the state that claimed six lives. **** LGD26 CH-HC-WFI **** Punjab and Haryana HC stays Aug 12 WFI polls until further orders Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday stayed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections slated for August 12 until further orders. **** BUSINESS DEL75 BIZ-LD IIP **** Industrial production growth dips to 3-month low of 3.7 pc in June New Delhi: India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. **** DEL73 BIZ-TOMATOES **** NCCF to sell 10 tn imported tomatoes from Nepal in Uttar Pradesh at Rs 70/kg during weekend New Delhi: About 10 tonnes of tomatoes imported from Nepal are in transit and the commodity will be distributed in Uttar Pradesh during the weekend at a subsidised rate of Rs 70 per kg, a top official of cooperative NCCF said on Friday. **** FOREIGN FGN50 NEPAL-INDIA-LOC-REVIEW **** India and Nepal appreciate each other's strong cooperation in developmental partnership through LOCs Kathmandu: India and Nepal have both expressed appreciation for the strong cooperation in the developmental partnership between the two nations, including through the Line of Credits that is extended to the Himalayan nation for infrastructure development. By Shirish B Pradhan **** FGN54 UK-ARMY-CHIEF-LD PARADE **** Tech advancements making battlespace more complex, says Army Chief Gen. Pande at UK parade London: Disruptive technologies and innovations enhancing the capabilities of the instruments of war are making the present-day battlespace more complex and lethal, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said during his UK visit on Thursday. By Aditi Khanna ****

