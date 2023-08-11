Conspiracies being hatched in Union home ministry to topple Rajasthan govt: Ashok Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday alleged ''conspiracies are being hatched in the Union home ministry to topple the Rajasthan government'', but asserted all Congress leaders in the state are united. He said the party has set a target of winning 156 of the total 200 assembly seats in the elections later this year.

Gehlot alleged the BJP tried to topple his government but it was saved due to the blessings of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have got ''heartburns'' as they could not topple the government, he said. ''People are ready to give a befitting reply to the BJP's conspiracy to topple our government. Conspiracies are being hatched in the Union home ministry to topple the Rajasthan government. We are aware about that. But people are with us and we will get a huge mandate,'' the chief minister said.

''Everyone in the party will contest elections together in Rajasthan. There is no differences in the party. Small differences exist in any political party in India... but everyone's intention is the same, we have to win the elections and form the government again,'' he told reporters here after a party meeting.

The CM said the party will get a huge mandate this time. ''There will be an overwhelming majority. We will contest the elections with a mission-156 (to win 156 out of 200 assembly seats),'' he said.

Gehlot also said the 'Karnataka model' would be implemented for the assembly elections in Rajasthan and a list of candidates would be released in the last week of September or the first week of October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)