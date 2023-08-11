BJP-led govt's priority is to simplify lives of citizens: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that his government's priority is to simplify the lives of the people and this commitment underlies the successful implementation of the Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme.

Highlighting the importance of the PPP (family id) scheme, Khattar said its introduction has successfully eliminated the need for external endorsements when applying for services like old age pension and BPL cards.

Addressing a 'Jan Samvad' programme in Ladwa constituency of Kurukshetra, Khattar said the government has provided jobs on a merit basis and in a transparent and fair manner.

''Our government is actively working to manifest the ideals of 'Ram Rajya', an envisioned state of harmony and justice, in reality,'' he said, as per an official statement.

At Umri village in Kurukshetra during his programme, Khattar while underlining his government's resolute stance against corruption, said from day one, he has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

He also emphasised the state government's commitment to preserving the rights of the disadvantaged.

At Umri village, while stressing the significance of PPP, he said this single document serves as a gateway to various benefits and schemes.

He assured the people that the government's paramount goal is to simplify their lives and ensure the effective delivery of scheme benefits.

