QUOTES-Reactions to appointment of a U.S. special counsel in Hunter Biden case

Here are some reactions to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment on Friday of David Weiss as a special counsel to investigate whether President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, engaged in improper business dealings. REPUBLICAN SENATOR THOM TILLIS ON X, FORMERLY KNOWN AS TWITTER:

"A year too late." REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS ON X:

"House Republicans are holding the corrupt Biden Fam & administration accountable & putting relentless pressure on them, resulting in this long overdue announcement. I hope Weiss will not continue slow-walking the investigations into the president's son. We need accountability." REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE LAUREN BOEBERT ON X:

"Merrick Garland just announced that he will appoint US Attorney Weiss as Special Counsel to look into Hunter Biden's matters. This is the same US Attorney who just tried to give Hunter a sweetheart deal. Given how Hunter has been treated this far, pardon me if I'm not extremely excited that anything will actually come of this."

