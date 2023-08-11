Left Menu

Punjab govt dissolves gram panchayats, panchayat samitis, zila parishads

The government had recently said in a notification that elections to 39municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab would be held between November 1 and 15.Besides, by-elections to 27 wards of municipal councils and nagar panchayats and certain wards of municipal corporations of Bathinda, Batala and Hoshiarpur would also be held in the first fortnight of November.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 22:32 IST
Punjab govt dissolves gram panchayats, panchayat samitis, zila parishads
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has dissolved all gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads with immediate effect and their elections will be held in November and December, according to an official order.

''The Governor of Punjab is pleased to direct that the general election of the members of the (i) the Panchayat Samitis and the Zila Parishads, shall be held by the 25th November, 2023; and (ii) the Gram Panchayats, shall be held by the 31st December, 2023,'' according to the order dated August 10. There are 13,241 gram panchayats, 153 block samitis and 23 zila parishads in Punjab. The government had recently said in a notification that elections to 39municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab would be held between November 1 and 15.

Besides, by-elections to 27 wards of municipal councils and nagar panchayats and certain wards of municipal corporations of Bathinda, Batala and Hoshiarpur would also be held in the first fortnight of November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023