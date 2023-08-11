Lula says will ask Xi, Biden to invest more in Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday his country is welcome to receiving investments from other nations to spur growth, as he unveiled a new "growth acceleration" plan with investments estimated at nearly $350 billion.

Lula said in a speech he would ask his Chinese and U.S. counterparts, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, to invest more in Brazil. He added that European countries were also keen to invest in Latin America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)