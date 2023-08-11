Lula says will ask Xi, Biden to invest more in Brazil
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 22:32 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday his country is welcome to receiving investments from other nations to spur growth, as he unveiled a new "growth acceleration" plan with investments estimated at nearly $350 billion.
Lula said in a speech he would ask his Chinese and U.S. counterparts, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, to invest more in Brazil. He added that European countries were also keen to invest in Latin America.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazilian
- Joe Biden
- Latin America
- Xi Jinping
- Chinese
- Lula da Silva
- European
- Luiz Inacio
- Lula
- Brazil
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Casper Ruud downs Cristian Garin, reaches Hamburg European Open quarterfinals
A tough win for Casper Ruud and an upset loss for Andrey Rublev at the Hamburg European Open
European shares dip on mixed earnings, higher yields
UEFA says Italy and Turkey have teamed up for bid to co-host 2032 European Championship
European shares dip after mixed earnings, BOJ policy surprise