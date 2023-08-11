Left Menu

Lula says will ask Xi, Biden to invest more in Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday his country is welcome to receiving investments from other nations to spur growth, as he unveiled a new "growth acceleration" plan with investments estimated at nearly $350 billion. Lula said in a speech he would ask his Chinese and U.S. counterparts, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, to invest more in Brazil.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 22:38 IST
Lula says will ask Xi, Biden to invest more in Brazil
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday his country is welcome to receiving investments from other nations to spur growth, as he unveiled a new "growth acceleration" plan with investments estimated at nearly $350 billion.

Lula said in a speech he would ask his Chinese and U.S. counterparts, Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, to invest more in Brazil. He added that European countries were also keen to invest in Latin America. "We must travel the world presenting our projects, trying to sell them," Lula said, adding he would tell the likes of Xi, Biden and leaders of the Arab world "we want more investments in Brazil."

"I'll tell Biden the U.S. has been investing for too long in wars, they also need to think about investing in Brazil."

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023