White House open to training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 in US
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 23:57 IST
The White House on Friday said it was open to training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets in the United States if capacity for such training is reached in Europe.
White House spokesperson John Kirby, speaking to reporters, said Washington is eager to move forward with the training.
