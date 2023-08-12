Scindia family will eliminate those who betray farmers, sisters and mothers: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that people will vote for a change in Lahar in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district and that the Scindia family will eliminate those who betray farmers, sisters and mothers. He was speaking at a function related to the state government's 'Ladli Behna' programme at Lahar, about 70 km from the district headquarters. Lahar is the pocket borough of MP Leader of Opposition and seven-term Congress legislator Govind Singh.

Assembly elections will likely be held in MP in a few months.

"A huge gathering of people in the audience suggests that the people of Lahar have made up their minds for a change. This time Lahar will see a change," Scindia said.

"This is the soil of the Chambal region. Chambal has a rich history," he said.

Without naming former chief minister Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Scindia said two leaders had promised a moon to the people before their government was formed but later betrayed them.

"Blood of Rajmata (his grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia) runs in my veins. If anyone betrays farmers, sisters and mothers and young people, the Scinda family will eliminate them," said the scion of Gwalior royal family.

In his address at a public meeting in Gwalior on July 21, LoP Singh had said, "First this family betrayed Laxmibai and then cheated Congress in 1967 (referring to Vijaya Raje Scindia who toppled a Congress government in the state) and now to save their property committed betrayal by toppling the government." The Congress government under Kamal Nath fell in March 2020 after MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia revolted and joined the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)