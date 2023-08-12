Left Menu

Scindia family will eliminate those who betray farmers, sisters and mothers: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that people will vote for a change in Lahar in Madhya Pradeshs Bhind district and that the Scindia family will eliminate those who betray farmers, sisters and mothers.

PTI | Bhind | Updated: 12-08-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 00:01 IST
Scindia family will eliminate those who betray farmers, sisters and mothers: Jyotiraditya Scindia
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that people will vote for a change in Lahar in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district and that the Scindia family will eliminate those who betray farmers, sisters and mothers. He was speaking at a function related to the state government's 'Ladli Behna' programme at Lahar, about 70 km from the district headquarters. Lahar is the pocket borough of MP Leader of Opposition and seven-term Congress legislator Govind Singh.

Assembly elections will likely be held in MP in a few months.

"A huge gathering of people in the audience suggests that the people of Lahar have made up their minds for a change. This time Lahar will see a change," Scindia said.

"This is the soil of the Chambal region. Chambal has a rich history," he said.

Without naming former chief minister Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Scindia said two leaders had promised a moon to the people before their government was formed but later betrayed them.

"Blood of Rajmata (his grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia) runs in my veins. If anyone betrays farmers, sisters and mothers and young people, the Scinda family will eliminate them," said the scion of Gwalior royal family.

In his address at a public meeting in Gwalior on July 21, LoP Singh had said, "First this family betrayed Laxmibai and then cheated Congress in 1967 (referring to Vijaya Raje Scindia who toppled a Congress government in the state) and now to save their property committed betrayal by toppling the government." The Congress government under Kamal Nath fell in March 2020 after MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia revolted and joined the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023