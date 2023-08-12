Biden's 'ticking time bomb' remark referred to China's internal tensions -White House

The White House said on Friday that President Joe Biden's reference to China as a "ticking time bomb" referred to the country's internal tensions that it said could have an effect on how Beijing interacts with the world.

Speaking to reporters, White House spokesperson John Kirby also said there is an urgent need for Washington to provide an alternative to China's "dangerous" infrastructure loans.

