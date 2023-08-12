Maharashtra: Journalist bodies demand action against MLA Kishor Patil
A statement issued by the journalist bodies here said the governor assured their delegation that he would look into the matter.They also demanded Mahajan, who is from a local daily at Pachora in Jalgaon district, be given police protection.
- Country:
- India
Eleven journalist bodies from Mumbai on Friday met Governor Ramesh Bais demanding action against Shiv Sena MLA Kishor Patil under the state's journalist protection law, a day after a scribe from Jalgaon district was attacked by a group of persons.
They accused Patil of verbally abusing the journalist, Sandeep Mahajan. A statement issued by the journalist bodies here said the governor assured their delegation that he would look into the matter.
They also demanded Mahajan, who is from a local daily at Pachora in Jalgaon district, be given police protection. Mahajan had reported about a case of rape and murder of a minor girl in Pachora area and criticised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the incident.
An audio clip recently went viral on social media wherein Pachora legislator Patil was purportedly heard abusing the journalist. Meanwhile, Voice of Media, an association of journalists from the Marathwada region, sent a memorandum to CM Shinde demanding action against Patil and those behind the attack under the Maharashtra Mediapersons and Media Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CM Shinde announces permanent homes for Irshalwadi survivors; those hit by rains and floods to get higher financial aid
Maharashtra: Party workers got demoralised due to lack of backing from leader, says CM Shinde in jibe at Uddhav
Maharashtra: Man arrested for entering car into CM Shinde's convoy, later released on bail
Crane accident in Maharashtra: CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh aid to families of deceased
Maharashtra: Six of Marathwada’s eight districts still rain-deficit