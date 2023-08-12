Left Menu

UP Speaker announces new name for Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of Assembly

The members will not go till the Speakers Chair and in case of urgency will send a slip to the speaker.Mahana said that we all will witness that after 65 years, the new rules will come into force from today after the approval of the House. Earlier, Sureshwar Singh, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, presented the amended rules in the House for approval.

Uttar Pradesh assembly Speaker Satish Mahana Friday announced that the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of Legislative Assembly, 1958 will now be known as the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 2023. The new Rules of Procedure lays down stricter guidelines for the conduct of members, placing a ban on carrying mobiles, displaying flags, symbols or any object in the assembly by them.

Also, members are not allowed to tear any document inside the House as per the new rules. Under the new rule, if any member is found smoking in the Assembly, he or she will have to pay double the prescribed fine.

There will also be a ban on displaying or carrying weapons in the assembly. Women members will get preference in speaking. A provision has also been made not to mention any stranger or government official sitting in the gallery in the address.

It has also been decided for the members that they will not sit or stand with their backs towards the 'Speaker's Chair'. The members will not go till the Speaker's Chair' and in case of urgency will send a slip to the speaker.

Mahana said that ''we all will witness that after 65 years, the new rules will come into force from today after the approval of the House.'' Earlier, Sureshwar Singh, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, presented the amended rules in the House for approval. The assembly approved the amendments by a voice vote after which the Speaker announced its implementation.

The report of the manual was presented in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday. The rules were discussed in the House on Wednesday. During the discussion on the rules, many members including Samajwadi Party's Mata Prasad Pandey, Lalji Verma, Congress's Aradhana Mishra Mona, Bahujan Samaj Party's Umashankar Singh gave their suggestions for amendment. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that the suggestions of the members have also been given priority.

