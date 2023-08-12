Ecuador legislative candidate says suffered light injury in shooting

Ecuadorean legislative candidate Estefany Puente, who is running for a seat in the province of Los Rios, said on Friday she was lightly injured in a shooting attack the day before.

The incident follows the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was gunned down as he left a campaign event on Wednesday evening, less than two weeks before the election.

