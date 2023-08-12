Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Hunter Biden could face trial, newly named US special counsel says

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden may be headed for a criminal trial, U.S. Special Counsel David Weiss said shortly after promotion into that role on Friday, in a sign that courtroom drama could play an outsized role in the 2024 presidential election. A potential trial raises the possibility of an unprecedented spectacle in U.S. history: The son of a sitting president facing criminal charges while his father campaigns for re-election, likely against Republican Donald Trump, who faces at least three upcoming criminal trials of his own.

UN security staff released in Yemen after 18 months in captivity

Five United Nations security staff who were kidnapped in Yemen by al Qaeda militants 18 months ago have been released, the United Nations said on Friday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the release and "reiterates that kidnapping is an inhumane and unjustifiable crime, and calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable," a U.N. spokesperson said.

Niger coup supporters rally as regional force mulls intervention

Thousands of people gathered in Niger's capital on Friday to demonstrate in favour of last month's coup as regional leaders were considering military intervention to restore civilian rule. Since the July 26 military ouster of elected President Mohamed Bazoum, many Nigeriens have joined junta-organised rallies to show support for the generals, criticise Western powers and laud Russia, which is vying for influence with the West in the region.

Ukraine sacks army recruitment chiefs in anti-graft shakeup

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy broadened his battle against graft on Friday, firing all the heads of Ukraine's regional army recruitment centres as the war with Russia enters a critical stage. Zelenskiy said a state investigation into centres across Ukraine had exposed abuses by officials ranging from illegal enrichment to transporting draft-eligible men across the border despite a wartime ban on them leaving the country.

Taiwan steeling itself for Chinese drills over VP's US visit

China is likely to launch military drills next week near Taiwan, using Vice President William Lai's stopovers in the United States as a pretext to intimidate voters ahead of an election next year and make them "fear war," Taiwanese officials said. The U.S. transits by Lai, who is the front-runner for Taiwan's presidential vote in January, have already drawn Beijing's ire. The United States has described the stopovers as routine and no reason for China to take "provocative" action.

US, China agree to double weekly flights between countries

The U.S. and China will approve twice the number of passenger flights currently permitted for air carriers to fly between the two countries, the Biden administration said on Friday, in a rare sign of cooperation between the world's largest two economies. The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) said it would will increase the number of Chinese passenger flights allowed to fly to the U.S. to 18 weekly round-trips on Sept. 1 and increase that to 24 per week starting Oct. 29 , up from the current 12.

Supporters, family mourn assassinated Ecuador candidate Villavicencio

Supporters of assassinated Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio gathered at a public memorial event in Quito on Friday, while his family held a mass at the cemetery where he will be buried. Villavicencio, a former lawmaker and crusading anti-corruption journalist, was gunned down as he left a campaign event on Wednesday evening, less than two weeks before the election.

Iranian-American prisoners involved in swap, fund release

Iran may free five detained U.S. citizens as part of a deal under which $6 billion in Iranian funds in South Korea would be unfrozen and has moved four of them from jail to house arrest. Following are the prisoners in Iran who will be moved to house arrest :

Maui wildfire kills 67, leaves painful questions in its wake

Hawaiian officials on Friday were still trying to determine what caused a deadly wildfire to sweep through Lahaina on Maui island with terrifying speed, killing at least 67 and decimating the historic resort town with little warning to residents. The death toll was expected to rise as search teams combed through the charred ruins of the town with the aid of cadaver dogs, after the fire torched 1,000 buildings and left thousands homeless in what officials say is the worst natural disaster in the state's history.

Ecuador legislative candidate says suffered light injury in shooting

Ecuadorean legislative candidate Estefany Puente, who is running for a seat in the province of Los Rios, said on Friday she was lightly injured in a shooting attack the day before. The incident follows the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was gunned down as he left a campaign event on Wednesday evening, less than two weeks before the election.

